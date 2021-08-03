Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling

In the bronze medal match on Tuesday, Saravi gained a 9-2 victory over Finland’s Arvi Martin Savolainen.

Meanwhile, Mohammadali Geraei failed to receive a bronze minutes ago after conceding a defeat against Japan’s Yabiku.

Saravi’s medal was the second medal of Iran’s delegation at the Olympics after the first one was snatched by Javad Foroughi on the first day of the event.

Mohammadreza Geraei will play in the final of Greco-Roman men’s 67kg category on Wednesday while the freestyle wrestler will also start their competitions.

