Israel receives shipment of heavy bombs from US

Overnight, a ship carrying numerous MK-84 2,000-lb munitions was unloaded at Ashdod Port. The bombs were then loaded on dozens of trucks and taken to Israeli airbases, the Zionist war ministry said.

War Minister Israel Katz hails the arrival of the bombs saying “The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel tonight, released by the Trump Administration, represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.”

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the war in October 2023, over 76,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel via 678 transport planes and 129 ships, the vast majority from the US.