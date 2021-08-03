Iran air defense enjoys a very high capability in drone field: Brigadier General Sabahifard

Equipped with world’s most modern air defense system, Iran Commander of Army Air Defense Force said that Air Defense of country enjoys a very high capability which is able to carry out any drone (UAV) operations successfully.

Speaking among the university lecturers and students at the venue of Command and Staff University of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army (DAFOS) on Monday, Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard pointed to the high capability and potential of Army Air Defense in the field of drone (UAV) and reiterated that Iran’s Army Air Defense enjoys high capability and is equipped with the world’s latest air defense technology.

FM spokesman:

Any anti-Iran adventurism to receive swift, decisive answer

After the UK and US baselessly accused Tehran of involvement in an attack on a ship in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman tweeted Mon. to warn them against any adventurism.

"As guarantor of Persian Gulf security, Iran strongly condemns provocative & orchestrated UK/US statements," Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

JCPOA achievement of resistance of Iranian people: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is the achievement of resistance of noble nation of Islamic Iran, adding that this achievement should be honored deservedly.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif reiterated that JCPOA was the achievement of resistance of Iranian nation against sanctions imposed by former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, so that this achievement should be appreciated.

Russian diplomat questions US, UK accusations against Iran

Russia envoy to the Vienna-based international organizations has called into question the accusations of Iran's role in a Friday attack on a ship in the Sea of Oman made by the UK and US top diplomats.

"Did you notice the discrepancy in the statements of US Department of State and Foreign Office of August 1 regarding the attack against MV Mercer Street? US: “we are confident that Iran conducted this attack”. U.K.was more cautious: “it is highly likely”. What’s behind ?" the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet on Monday after the US and UK secretary of states in a coordinated move accused Iran of involvement in an attack on a ship in off Oman's coasts on Friday.

In reaction to summoning Iran's ambassador:

Iran summons UK chargé d'affaires over Raab's false remarks

Iran foreign ministry summoned the British Chargé d'Affaires to lodge an official protest against the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's allegations against Iran.

British Chargé d'Affaires was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry by the head of the foreign ministry's department of Western Europe.

Leader asks president to discuss minister's call for shutdown

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on the president to hold a meeting to discuss the health minister's proposal to shut down the country amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Yesterday, the Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in which he warned against a new deadly wave of Covid-19 pandemic and called on the Leader for a two-week shutdown of the country.

Romania makes accusations against Iran, summons envoy

Romania, in a coordinated action with the Zionist regime, the United States and Britain, summoned Tehran's ambassador to Bucharest and made accusations against Iran.

While the unsubstantiated accusations of Tel Aviv, Washington and London against Tehran regarding the attack on an Israeli-operated oil tanker in the Makran Sea continues, Romania also made some accusations against Iran.

In a tit-for-tat move:

Iran summons Romanian ambassador over baseless accusations

The Romanian ambassador to Tehran was summoned to Foreign Ministry after the European country accused Iran of involvement in an attack on a ship off Oman's coasts on Friday.

The move by the Iranian foreign ministry in summoning the Romania ambassador came hours after Bucharest in a coordinated action with the Zionist regime, the United States and Britain summoned Tehran's ambassador to level accusations against Iran on Monday.

Iranian Ambassador to UK summoned

The Iranian Ambassador to the UK was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the country on Monday.

The Iranian Ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office today.

This comes as the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Iran of involving in an attack on a ship off the coasts of Oman.

Iran rejects UK FM's accusations as provocative, false

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly rejected the accusations of involvement in an attack on a ship off the coasts of Oman levelled by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as paradoxical, provocative, baseless.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Monday that the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made such statements in a coordinated action with his American counterpart without presenting any evidence.

COVID-19 infects 37,189, kills 411 in Iran in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 37,189 COVID-19 new infections and 411 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Monday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,940,708 with the death toll standing at 91,407.

Over the last 24 hours, 37,189 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,317 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

Iran poised to export hybrid seeds: Official

Stating the end of producing hybrid seeds of three species of summer crops, the head of ACECR said that these seeds are to be registered in the Center for Seeds and Seedlings.

Stating the termination of producing hybrid seeds of three species of summer crops, head of Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research said that these seeds are to be registered in the Center for Seeds and Seedlings.

All Iran-Afghanistan borders open: IRICA

According to the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran and Afghanistan borders have resumed their activities after a temporary closure due to internal development inside Afghan soil.

Referring to the temporary closure of three Iranian borders between Iran and Afghanistan due to the tensions in this country, the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), said, "As the conflicts were inside Afghanistan, Iranian organizations based at these borders continued to operate under international conventions and laws."

Over 2 tons narcotics confiscated in NE Iran

The police commander of Khorasan Razavi Province announced the confiscation of 2,076 kilograms of opium and the arrest of a defendant.

Brigadier General Mohammad Kazem Taqavi broke the news on Monday, saying that with the intelligence cooperation of the teams of the Special Operations Center of the Anti-Narcotics Police, Sabzevar anti-narcotics police forces obtained information about the smuggling of heavy shipments of opium in the southern axes of the province.

IRGC helping Turkey to put out fire by 1 plane, 2 helicopters

Following several wildfires in the forests of the southern provinces of Turkey, one Ilyushin 76 aircraft and two MI 171 helicopters of the IRGC Aerospace Force have been involved in firefighting operations in Turkey.

According to the Sepah News, following the request of Turkey to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help extinguish fires in forests and different provinces of the country and according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the IRGC Aerospace Force sent an Ilyushin 76 aircraft and two MI 171 helicopters to provide assistance to Turkey in firefighting operations.

Iran accredited envoy submits credential to Angolan Deputy FM

Accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Angola submitted a copy of his credential to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Angola on Monday.

