Significance of Iran-Russia treaty beyond current agenda

Sergey Markedonov, Senior Fellow of the Institute for International Studies at the MGIMO University, made the remarks in an interview for Mehr News Agency.

In the interview, the Russian expert shed light on the details and implications of the comprehensive strategic agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

On January 17, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart signed a long-term partnership deal known as the "Comprehensive Strategic Agreement" to strengthen the relations between the two nations. The agreement covers vast areas including trade, energy, and defense.

Tehran and Moscow concluded the agreement at a time when both countries were subject to Western sanctions. Speaking of the features that the agreement has to contribute to counteract these sanctions, Markedonov said that in many aspects, the agreement is a declaration about the deepening relationship between Tehran and Moscow.

"It doesn't mean that this agreement will diminish the negative impact of sanctions or Western pressure immediately. But it will be a good partner and signal for countries trying to be freed from the Western pressure to demonstrate the desire to build bilateral relations and to promote a beneficiary agenda."

"This is why we cannot limit the significance of this treaty by the current agenda and topical issues. It's wider."

He went on to say that Iran and Russia also trying to overcome the negative legacies of the past in order to build new perspectives through this agreement. "For almost 200 years Iran and Russia have not been closer than today. Don't forget that previously our countries opposed each other in the imperial time, for example." But now Russia and Iran are trying to overcome the negative legacy of the past, he said. adding, they try to find new options and new perspectives and it's very important.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Markedonov referred to the rumors made by the West over the existence of alleged problems in bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, due to the absence of a mutual defense commitment clause in the agreement.

This is while security and defense cooperation are among the most significant clauses of the recently reached agreement, including joint military exercises, developing military and technical collaboration, and coordination at both regional and global levels.

This aspect may be one of the most controversial aspects in the context of discussions around the treaty, he said, adding, "The Western media try to underline the maybe problems in bilateral relations between Iran and Russia. first point, this treaty offers the deepening of strategic cooperation and in this way, I can especially underline the exercises and recognition of mutual interests in some key regions for both Russia and Iran."

However, Russia and Iran have had some divergences also, he underlined, pointing to the fact that Iran has its own approach to Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainian conflict in general; and Russia, on the other hand, Russia's attempts to keep good relations with the Israeli regime can raise questions at the Iranian side.

But at the same time, the agreement is a manifestation of cooperation and mutual interests in key regions for both parties, Markedonov emphasized.

