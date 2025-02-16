Nuclear technology influences other sciences: AEOI chief

Speaking in a ceremony on Sunday, Eslami stated that independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its entry into the field of nuclear technology have caused Iran to be under tough pressure by the foreigners over the past two decades.

The AEOI chief, who is the vice president, pointed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's special emphasis and support for the development of nuclear technology and explained, "With the support of the Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and efforts of scientists and experts, nuclear industry of the country has reached its current position, and now the effects and benefits of nuclear technology can be seen in the energy and non-energy sectors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami expounded on the programs of the Atomic Organization of Iran (AEOI) and nuclear technology in the field of irradiating agricultural and food products and emphasized the need to develop nuclear power, produce various types of radiopharmaceuticals and export them.

