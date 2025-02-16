  1. Politics
Feb 16, 2025, 8:52 PM

In a statement:

African leaders call for prosecuting 'Israel' in intl. courts

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The leaders of African countries have said that the Israeli regime is committing genocide against the Palestinians and must be prosecuted internationally.

The 38th African Union Summit which has held for two days in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia wrapped up its work with the issuance of final statement.

Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians and must be prosecuted internationally, their final statement read.

“We call for an end to cooperation and normalization with Israel until it ends its occupation and aggression against Palestine."

The final statement of the Arab League leaders also emphasized the need to prosecute Zionist war criminals for committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

MA/6380935

News ID 228436
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

