Iran's economy minister holds meetings in Saudi Arabia

Hemmati held a meeting with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the head of the OPEC Fund for International Development on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, held on February 16-17 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Hemmati said about the meeting that good agreements were reached with the head of the OPEC Fund so that Iranian contractors and those who provide technical and engineering services can use the financial resources they provide to countries.

Hemmati also held a meeting with the Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan on the sidelines of the Sauid-hosted event.

MNA