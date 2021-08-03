NATO follows in US, UK footsteps, blames Iran for ship attack

In a statement on Tuesday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has condemned the Friday attack on Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker owned by Zodiac Maritime, which killed two sailors.

The NATO statement condemned the attack on the ship off the coast of Oman and stressed the importance of shipping freedom.

The statement further expressed concerns about Iran's destabilizing actions in the region and urge Iran to honor its international obligations.

Meanwhile, the European Union followed in the UK, US, Romania's footsteps and condemned the attack on Mercer Street in a statement on Tuesday.

This is while Iran has strongly rejected the allegations as fully baseless and orchestrated by the US, UK and the Israeli regime to put pressure on Iran as the new government of Ebrahim Raeisi took office earlier today.

On Monday, Iran summoned the ambassador of Romania and the UK Chargé d'Affaires to lodge an official protest against the accusations that are made against Tehran in a coordinated move.

KI/14000512000583, 14000512000656