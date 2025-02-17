Qatar’s Emir to reportedly visit Iran with unclear agenda

Al-Mayadeen reported that Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is set to visit Tehran this week for high-level discussions with Iranian officials. The visit comes at a time of rising tensions in the region, including repeated ceasefire violations in Gaza, Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency, and renewed pressure campaigns against Tehran.

Qatar has played a key mediating role in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and maintains strong relations with Iran. Tehran, which supported Doha during the Arab nations' blockade against Qatar, has consistently maintained dynamic diplomatic ties with the Persian Gulf littoral state.

As of now, Qatari sources have not confirmed the visit, and the main agenda of the trip remains unclear.

MP/