Iran’s export of minerals hits about $1.3bn one month

Statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that export value of mining and mineral products of the country reached $1.290 billion from May 21 to June 21, registering an all-time high in history of Iran’s mining and mineral industry.

Another statistic indicated that Iran’s export of mining and mineral products registered a considerable 465 percent growth since the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

It should be noted that Iran imported $276 million worth of mining and mineral products in the Iranian month of Khordad (May-June), showing a relative fixed growth trend as compared to the previous months.

According to the official statistics, more than 4,393,000 tons of various products in mining and mineral sector, valued at $667,581,347, were exported from the country in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to April 21).

