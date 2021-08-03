  1. Economy
Iran’s export of minerals hits about $1.3bn one month

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iran exported about $1.3 billion worth of mining and mineral products in the Iranian month of Khordad in the current Iranian calendar year (from May 21 to June 21).

Statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that export value of mining and mineral products of the country reached $1.290 billion from May 21 to June 21, registering an all-time high in history of Iran’s mining and mineral industry.

Another statistic indicated that Iran’s export of mining and mineral products registered a considerable 465 percent growth since the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

It should be noted that Iran imported $276 million worth of mining and mineral products in the Iranian month of Khordad (May-June), showing a relative fixed growth trend as compared to the previous months.

According to the official statistics, more than 4,393,000 tons of various products in mining and mineral sector, valued at $667,581,347, were exported from the country in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to April 21).

