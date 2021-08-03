Erdogan thanks Iran, friends for help in fight against fires

"On behalf of the Turkish people, I thank all the friendly and brotherly countries that have declared their readiness to help Turkey to put out the wildfires. God willing, we will get through this difficult time as soon as possible," President Recep Teyyip Erdogan said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

He then mentioned the presidents of countries that have provided help to Turkey by name, including the newly elected Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi.

According to Daily Sabah, Iran dispatched a plane and two helicopters while Azerbaijan sent a helicopter and a unit of firefighters. Ukraine deployed three planes while Russia dispatched five planes and three helicopters to fire-hit regions.

