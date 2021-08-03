  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2021, 10:29 PM

Erdogan thanks Iran, friends for help in fight against fires

Erdogan thanks Iran, friends for help in fight against fires

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The Turkish president has thanked all the friendly countries, including Iran for assisting his country so far in the fight against wildfires, expressing hope the country will overcome the difficult time at the earliest.

"On behalf of the Turkish people, I thank all the friendly and brotherly countries that have declared their readiness to help Turkey to put out the wildfires. God willing, we will get through this difficult time as soon as possible," President Recep Teyyip Erdogan said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

He then mentioned the presidents of countries that have provided help to Turkey by name, including the newly elected Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi.

According to Daily Sabah, Iran dispatched a plane and two helicopters while Azerbaijan sent a helicopter and a unit of firefighters. Ukraine deployed three planes while Russia dispatched five planes and three helicopters to fire-hit regions.

KI

News Code 176906
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176906/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News