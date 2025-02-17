Two powerful earthquakes strike southern Iran

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 5.4 on the Richter scale struck the Hoseyniyeh region of Khuzestan, with tremors also felt in the provinces of Lorestan, Kermanshah, Markazi, Ilam, and even Hamadan.

According to Mehr News Agency, a few minutes after the initial earthquake, a second tremor measuring 5.4 magnitude occurred on Sunday night, at 22:25 local time, near the city of Hoseyniyeh in Khuzestan. This earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers and at coordinates of 48.35 degrees longitude and 32.85 degrees latitude.

The closest cities to the epicenter of the quake include Hoseyniyeh (21 km away), Andimeshk (43 km), and Dezful (52 km). Additionally, the provincial capitals of Khorramabad and Ahvaz are located at distances of 70 km and 173 km from the epicenter, respectively.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of casualties or significant damage from the earthquake. However, assessment teams and rescue units are currently evaluating the affected areas.

