Iran not to abandon its friends

Iran's political approach is not based on "pragmatism" but rather on the Islamic approach with its high values ​​in keeping promises and agreements with people. For instance, the God Almighty says, “fulfill your promises, because, you will be questioned about them on the Day of Judgment.”

The master of the resistance martyrs, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has also expressed this Islamic method, “We are the people of honesty and loyalty, and people who adhere to our positions... This is how we have been and this is how we will be!”

Accordingly, “honesty” is the method of Islamic governance. This “honesty” is one of the sources of the power of Islam and system of governance in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the trip of the former Soviet Union’s Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze to Iran in the 1980s, who was carrying a letter to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), he refused to receive the letter and left the meeting room, leaving his guest in the room. Of course, it was not that he did not want to honor his guest, rather, the late Imam Khomeini (RA) understood the content of the letter in compromising the religious values of the country.

In 2019, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, by following the same behavior of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), said after receiving the then US President Donald Trump's letter - which was brought by Japanese President Shinzo Abe, "I personally do not consider Trump worthy of exchanging any message, and I do not have and will not give him any response!" This is the way Islam treats others. When Iran's guest, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated on the soil of Iran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei insisted on the importance of avenging his (Martyr Haniyeh) blood; because Islam supports its guest and respects the blood of Muslims.

Therefore, the entire history of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and its relations with the world reflects this value, the title of "honesty", which is considered one of the reasons for the victory of the Islamic Revolution and its continuation.

Islam values ​​relationships with others and respecting them in the administration of the country and the government's interaction with other countries, and this method of governance is mentioned in the sublime statement of Imam Ali (AS) in his covenant with his governor in Egypt, Malik Ashtar (May Allah be pleased with him), who said: "People are of two types: either they are your brothers in religion or they are similar to you in creation. By heeding this administrative advice of Imam Ali (AS), the Muslim ruler is capable of interacting with others, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or appearance. On the other hand, Islam rejects betrayal. The God Almighty has said in verse 58 of Surah Anfal, "Indeed, God does not like traitors."

So, how is it possible for a Muslim to betray for any reason and under any circumstances?! The United States and Western countries have tried to deceive the Islamic Republic of Iran with a series of concessions and in return, ask them to give up their strategic support for the resistance in the region! In response to these efforts, Imam Khamenei said, “Presence in regional issues is our strategic depth; this itself is a means of strengthening the Establishment; it is a means of the Establishment’s power; how can we give up this?!”

He (Leader) also emphasized, "Failing to face America or any other power in order to remain immune from sanctions is a big mistake and a blow to political power."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also rejected the change in Iran's relationship with Russia due to Western sanctions on Russia and emphasized preserving the principles of the Islamic Revolution in relations with the world.

Despite the severity of sanctions on Iran and the Iranian nation, this country (Iran) has continued its support for all resistance groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and Syria. The cost of this support is dangerous and serious, because it is a confrontation with the Global Arrogance manifested in the United States, Israel, Western countries, and their mercenaries in the region. When the world’s media outlets mention the name of a resistance group, they add the phrase: “under the support of Iran.” All the resistance groups also explicitly announce this support and its source.

Media outlets hostile to the issue of Palestine and Islam claim that Iran has abandoned former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has not supported him in defending Damascus in recent events. This is nothing more than an illusion, because first of all, the change of regime in Syria is not in the interest of Iran and Hezbollah, and regardless of how Bashar and his government have behaved in recent events, they have previously been supporters of the resistance and Hezbollah, and despite the severity of the sanctions imposed on them, they had preserved Syria’s weapons and institutions.

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad did not embrace the countries that were accommodating and normalizing their relations with the Zionist regime, and he did not give up the resistance and Iran. Of course, it goes without saying that Bashar al-Assad’s replacement is nothing more than a terrorist figure, whether he cuts his beard or grows it long! The second point in this regard is that Iran had previously advised Bashar al-Assad about the necessity of the opposition’s participation in the government based on the Astana agreement but Bashar al-Assad believed that there were no individuals among the opposition who deserved to participate in the government.

Undoubtedly, the developments in Syria were planned in the American and Zionist think tank with the help of Turkey, and changed the regional equations in favor of America and Israel, and influenced the developments and achievements of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation; but the question is: "Is Al-Aqsa Storm Operation over?"

As much as the enemies of the Islamic Ummah plan to save themselves from the consequences of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, it is observed that the Axis of Resistance have not laid down their weapons and the road is still long and capabilities and possibilities of the resistance are superior to those of the Zionist enemy, which has been hit by the resistance for nearly a year and military bases of the criminal Zionist regime are still threatened and weapons of resistance are still in hands of Resistance Front! None of us will abandon our friends and will not appease the enemy about them.

Director of Iraq’s al-Ittihad Strategic Research Center Mahmoud Al-Hashemi

MA