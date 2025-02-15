Palestine biggest victim of US breach of deals

The United States has breached its commitments to Palestine over the last several decades, from the Camp David negotiations to the Oslo Accords and the so-called deal of the century, rendering it a casualty of its inconsistent policies and the continuous occupation by the Zionist regime.

In the weeks since Donald Trump began his second term, speculation has been heated about possible Tehran - Washington talks, which had previously started indirectly and led to the JCPOA, but Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and imposed the toughest anti-Iran sanctions on Tehran in the form of "maximum pressure".

Recently, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has made remarks on the history of the negotiations with the US and the European sides.

He cited the experience of 2015 when Iran and six other countries, including the US, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after two years of negotiations, only to be discarded by President Trump in 2018.

The same person who is in office now tore up the treaty. He said he would tear it down and he did; they didn’t act upon the agreement, he said, referring to Trump.

“Therefore, negotiating with such a government is unwise, unintelligent, and dishonorable and there should be no negotiation with it.”

Apart from the JCPOA, a historical look at the records of US commitments with other countries around the world shows the country does not live up to its obligations.

The Palestinian issue is one of the most complex international crises, with the United States playing a significant role as a key actor.

Over the decades, the U.S. has intervened through mediation, peace plans, and negotiations between the Zionist regime and Palestine.

However, history reveals that Washington has often violated its commitments, adopting unilateral policies favoring the Zionist regime.

Recent crimes by the Zionist regime in Gaza occurred with U.S. support, reflecting decades of backing for its aggression.

Since the establishment of the Zionist regime in 1948, the U.S. has been a crucial supporter in military, economic, and diplomatic realms, shifting the balance of power toward Tel Aviv.

Despite claiming to be an impartial mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Washington's actions have consistently undermined its commitments.

The 1978 Camp David agreement, brokered by the U.S., aimed to resolve the Arab-Zionist conflict between Egypt and the regime.

While it resulted in peace between Egypt and Israel, the part addressing Palestinian rights was never implemented due to breaches by Tel Aviv.

The agreement promised Palestinian autonomy and negotiations on the final status of the West Bank and Gaza Strip within five years.

However, the Zionist regime's settlement expansions and occupation policies thwarted this process, and the U.S. failed to pressure it to comply, leading to Palestinian disillusionment with U.S. mediation.

The Oslo Agreement of 1993, which aimed to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, also saw U.S. breaches. Despite pledging to support its implementation, Washington allowed the expansion of Zionist settlements and restricted financial aid to the Palestinian Authority while remaining silent on the regime's violations.

In 2003, the U.S. presented a "peace roadmap" for a two-state solution but failed to uphold its commitments, enabling further settlement growth that undermined the possibility of peace.

After Hamas's electoral victory in 2006, the U.S. imposed harsh sanctions instead of supporting democratic processes, aligning itself with the Zionist regime and halting the peace process.

The Trump administration exemplified U.S. breaches of commitments through actions such as moving the embassy to Jerusalem, cutting aid to the Palestinian relief agency, and proposing the "deal of the century," which effectively denied Palestinians their rights to statehood.

Trump's suggestion of forced migration for Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries further illustrated the U.S.'s disregard for its obligations.

Repeated U.S. violations have eroded Palestinian and Arab trust in Washington as an impartial mediator, prompting many to seek alternative solutions from countries like China and Russia.

Inconsistent U.S. policies have bolstered resistance groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as hope for negotiations has diminished, leading to increased armed conflict and instability in the region.

Moreover, these breaches have weakened the Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas, which has lost credibility among Palestinians due to the failure of U.S. promises.

Overall, the history of U.S.-Palestinian relations demonstrates that Washington has repeatedly prioritized the Zionist regime's interests over impartial mediation, contributing to regional instability.

Achieving lasting peace requires an end to U.S. double standards and a realistic, fair approach to the Palestinian issue, a prospect that seems unlikely given Trump's proposals.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour