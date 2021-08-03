Qatar FM assistant, Iran ambassador consult on bilateral ties

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Doha and Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater met to discuss bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Doha.

The Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater met yesterday with the ambassador of Iran to Qatar Hamid Reza Dehghani, an Arab media said on Monday.

During the meeting, bilateral co-operation between the two countries was reviewed.    

The meeting between the Iranian envoy and Qatar foreign minister assistant comes at a time that the consultations between Iran and Qatar have intensified after the recent visit of Qatar's top diplomat and deputy prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to Tehran.

During the visit in Tehran, Qatar's top diplomat met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

