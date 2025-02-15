'No guarantee that US adheres to bilateral agreements'

The following is the MNA reporter interview with international affairs expert Yahya Harb:

What are the key factors that have led many countries to doubt the credibility of the United States in international negotiations, regarding its repeated withdrawals from significant agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the JCPOA?

"The Enemy of Treaties" is a title that could be given to Donald Trump during his first term as US president from 2016 to 2020.

Trump undertook a series of withdrawals from international and bilateral agreements, starting in June 2017 with the US exit from the Paris Climate Agreement. In October of the same year, the US also withdrew from UNESCO, the United Nations’ cultural organization.

In May 2018, Trump unilaterally decided to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirming Iran’s compliance with the agreement.

In June 2018, Trump announced the US withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council. On October 3 of the same year, the US withdrew from the Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on the Settlement of Disputes.

Another major withdrawal occurred in February 2019, when the US exited the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. In April of the same year, the US also withdrew from the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty which imposed restrictions on arms sales to war criminals.

One of Trump's most controversial decisions during his first term was the withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2020.

Since returning to the White House on January 20, 2025, Trump has taken several measures that have led to further US withdrawals from international organizations and the suspension of major financial support programs. Among these actions was the US’s renewed withdrawal from the WHO, the Human Rights Council, UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), and the International Development Agency.

These actions have disrupted the global order, undermined the credibility of international institutions, and angered US allies even more than its adversaries. The primary reason for this frustration is that Trump has taken these steps without consulting US allies or considering historical relationships with them.

This has led the entire world to view American policies as chaotic and racist, with shock and concern.

How can the US withdrawal from international organizations such as the WHO or agreements like the INF Treaty be justified? What impact will these actions have on global trust in the US as a negotiating partner?

Trump’s major decisions regarding withdrawals from international institutions and organizations have been driven by several key motivations:

Economic: The US claims it spends too much on funding these institutions while other countries benefit disproportionately. Washington has called for increased financial contributions from other nations. Political: Allegations against some institutions, such as accusations of antisemitism or anti-Israel activities have played a significant role. This includes organizations like UNESCO and UNRWA, as well as sanctions imposed on the International Criminal Court. Claims of Corruption or Ineffectiveness: The US has accused organizations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) of being ineffective. Although Washington has threatened to leave the WTO, it has not yet followed through.

One of the most significant drivers behind US actions is its unwavering support for Israel which has provoked widespread public anger. The US accuses some UN-affiliated organizations of bias while fully backing Israel, a state established and maintained under American and Western influence. The shocking and detestable aspect of this policy is that the US believes international organizations should not only support Israel but also justify its crimes and violations.

For decades, the US has prioritized its interests over global concerns. However, it is now doing so without regard for the established protocols of international institutions, even at the expense of its closest allies.

Do you believe the US's repeated withdrawals from international treaties will push its foreign policy toward further isolation or is this merely a negotiating tactic? How should other governments respond to this approach?

The defining feature of US foreign policy is its pursuit of unilateral hegemony and its exploitation of international law to serve its own interests and wage wars against its global competitors and adversaries. Discussions about American isolationism or extreme nationalism are often just slogans designed to manipulate domestic public opinion, fueling fears of civil or global conflicts to consolidate political power.

However, the US cannot completely separate itself from the world, as its government is fundamentally composed of powerful corporations that plunder the resources of various nations and bind their economies to America’s bloated financial system. Isolation, in this sense, would mean the collapse of the US itself.

There is no doubt that the world would be much better off without American interference. The Zionist-driven imperialist policies of the US are responsible for over 90% of global crises, wars, and conflicts. Trump’s self-righteous arrogance, shaped by various factors has led him to take actions that appear reckless and adventurous to others but are justifiable in his own view.

The only factor that can curb Trump’s reckless policies is the ability of other global powers to resist him and challenge his criminal approach. However, silence and retreat in the face of this dangerous wave will only embolden the US and further strengthen its sense of superiority.

In the wake of the US withdrawal from numerous international treaties, what guarantees exist that it will adhere to future negotiations, especially on critical issues such as nuclear disarmament or climate change?

In my opinion, there is no strong guarantee that Washington will honor bilateral or international agreements because this issue is not just about Trump and his far-right administration but has become a general policy of the US government.

For example, former President Joe Biden failed to bring the US back into the Iran nuclear deal, despite making it a key election promise to restore America’s respect for international treaties. Over the past two years, Biden’s actions in undermining and sidelining international institutions were even worse than Trump’s.

In reality, the US is the world’s biggest rogue state and its financial power and dominance over the international community have allowed it to act with impunity.

Given this widespread doubt about US credibility, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently emphasized that negotiating with the US is neither wise, honorable, nor rational and that such negotiations will never solve Iran’s problems.

This perspective is increasingly gaining traction in Europe and the Arab world, as many US-aligned governments in the region have come to realize that Washington has abandoned all its commitments on the Palestinian issue and fully aligned itself with Israeli policies—even when those policies directly contradict the security and interests of America’s so-called regional allies.

MNA/6376045