Russians cooperating with Iran on developing oil fields

He emphasized the significance of international presence, saying, “We seize every opportunity for international engagement to realize our interests through energy diplomacy.”

Paknejad mentioned that the Secretary-General of OPEC recently visited Iran for an extensive meeting to discuss mutual assistance. He highlighted Iran’s reciprocal support within OPEC, encouraging other member states to aid Iran.

Discussing the Iran-Russia cooperation in shared oil markets, Paknejad revealed ongoing projects in oil field development and trade with Russian companies, without delving into specifics.

When asked if similar collaborations exist with other countries, Paknejad confirmed, “Certainly, yes”, but refrained from naming them, citing confidentiality.

Addressing the benefits of increased tariffs on Canadian imports, Paknejad added that Iran is keen to leverage emerging opportunities, particularly in the oil sector.

Paknejad concluded by affirming Iran’s dedication to utilizing every chance to advance its interests through energy diplomacy, solidifying its presence in the international arena.

