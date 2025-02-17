At least 8 killed in US state of Kentucky after heavy rains

"Even with the incredible response that we've seen, we can confirm that we've lost at least eight Kentuckians due to this weather event," Beshear said at a news conference, Anadolu Agency reported.

Beshear said he believes this number will grow, and added there have been more than 1,000 water rescues in the state.

"We hope it doesn't grow quickly or grow much larger but one way you can help us ensure we have as few fatalities as possible is don't get on the roadways. Give time for the water to go down. So many of these fatalities were due to attempts to drive through water and moving water," he added.

Excessive rainfall on Sunday continues in Eastern US, causing flooding, and road closures across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

Earlier, Beshear said the statewide impact of the flooding is "massive."

"Kentucky, we are seeing dangerous and life-threatening conditions across the state, and things are only going to get tougher due to widespread flooding and incoming weather," Beshear said on X.

He also said evacuations are continuing as severe weather will continue through the day.

"Please be careful if you have to travel," he warned, adding there are more than 300 road closures.

The Governor said he wrote to President Donald Trump to request an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky "due to the severe weather and impacts across our state," which would make federal funding available to affected areas.

