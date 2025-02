Maral Torkman (two goals), Fereshteh Karimi (two goals), Roghayeh Soume'eh, Nasimeh Gholami, Mahtab Banaei, Zahra Kianimanesh, Fatemeh Hosseini, and Mahsa Alimadadi were on target for Team Melli.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 9-0, Kyrgyzstan 10-0, and Turkmenistan 5-1.

Iran have won four titles out of four editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), was held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.

MNA