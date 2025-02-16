Iran to launch micro-class satellite

Set to be launched by an upgraded Simorgh rocket, the mission is a milestone in the nation's space industry, signaling a major leap in enhancing the country’s communication capabilities.

The Navak satellite is a telecommunications satellite developed on a platform ranging from 20 to 50 kg, designed by the Iranian Space Research Center

Its primary mission is to test the functionality of the optimized Simorgh launch vehicle, which will soon launch the satellite into an elliptical orbit.

Weighing approximately 34 kg, Navak has dimensions of 40x40x60 cm and is equipped with a dosimeter payload for measuring space radiation, a magnetometer for detecting Earth’s magnetic field, and torque actuators for attitude control.

MP/IRN85752424