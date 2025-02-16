  1. Technology
Feb 16, 2025, 11:56 AM

Iran to launch micro-class satellite

Iran to launch micro-class satellite

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iran is taking a significant step toward reaching geosynchronous orbit with the upcoming launch of its communications satellite, "Navak," which weighs 40 kilograms.

Set to be launched by an upgraded Simorgh rocket, the mission is a milestone in the nation's space industry, signaling a major leap in enhancing the country’s communication capabilities.

The Navak satellite is a telecommunications satellite developed on a platform ranging from 20 to 50 kg, designed by the Iranian Space Research Center

Its primary mission is to test the functionality of the optimized Simorgh launch vehicle, which will soon launch the satellite into an elliptical orbit.

Weighing approximately 34 kg, Navak has dimensions of 40x40x60 cm and is equipped with a dosimeter payload for measuring space radiation, a magnetometer for detecting Earth’s magnetic field, and torque actuators for attitude control.

MP/IRN85752424

News ID 228412

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News