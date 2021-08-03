Economic conditions to not be tied to enemies' will

The endorsement ceremony of the newly-elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi started on Tue. in presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and high-ranking state officials.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

"The Iranian nation wants the new government to make big changes and the government has major plans in this regard."

"The new government seeks to remove the sanction but will not let economic conditions rely on financial embargos."

"We will not let Iranian's livelihood be dependent on the enemies' will."

This item will be updated...

HJ/