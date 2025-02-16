Israel claims to have assassinated senior Hezbollah commander

New sources reported that Israel, following an attack in southern Lebanon, claimed to have assassinated "Abbas Ahmad Hamoud," one of Hezbollah's air force commanders.

Israeli war minister Israel Katz announced the news, without disclosing the individual's identity, stating that a commander of Hezbollah's air force had been targeted.

He claimed, "We will never allow any drone to fly toward us."

Minutes before this announcement, Al-Mayadeen reported that the Israeli attack on a vehicle in the Jarjouaa area resulted in the martyrdom of two individuals and injuries to three others.

Al-Mayadeen's reporter in Lebanon also reported a massive explosion in the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon caused by the Israeli occupiers.

So far, Hezbollah has not commented on the Israel's claim.

MP/