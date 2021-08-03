Zarif explains Iran foreign policy under Raeisi to Omani FM

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, who has traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim Raeisi, met this afternoon with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran Mohammad Javad Zarif, a statement by the foreign ministry said.

In the meeting, Zarif praised the distinctive relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman and the efforts of both sides to improve the level of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the continuation of this process during President Raeisi's government.

The top Iranian diplomat explained to his Omani counterpart the certain policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the future government which seeks to expand relations with the neighboring countries.

Albusaidi, for his part, Zarif's efforts in expanding bilateral relations with Oman over the past 8 years and said, "The policy of the Sultanate of Oman is to expand cooperation with Iran, and this approach is among the plans of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman in a continuation the late Sultan of Oman."

The Omani foreign minister added that his country will continue to cooperate with the new government of Iran.

He said that the Sultanate of Oman will make every effort to bring closer the views of the countries in the region to strengthen the dialogue among them.

KI