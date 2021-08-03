Leader endorses Raeisi's presidential decree

The endorsement ceremony started at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday by fully observing health protocols and guidelines.

It should be noted that the endorsement ceremony is broadcasting live from IRIB TV channels, the website of the Leader at KHAMENEI.IR and social networks.

At the beginning of the endorsement ceremony of Iranian President-Elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli submitted a comprehensive report on the process of organizing the 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election).

In this report, Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli emphasized that the Ministry of Interior, as responsible body for holding presidential elections, took necessary measures since last year with establishing Election Headquarters in cooperation and collaboration with the Guardians’ Council and through observing the principles of abiding by law, impartiality and healthy and sound competition and made it utmost efforts, in addition to promoting political sense in the country, to provide suitable ground for evermore participation of noble people of the country in the presidential election.

In 13th edition of Iran Presidential Election, more than 240 million tariffs of vote were published for a number of four elections including Presidential Election, City and Village Council Election, Guardian Council’s Election, he said, adding that 10 security indexes were considered for the voting tariffs in a way that not province and city in the country faced the voting tariffs, said Rahmani Fazli.

Undoubtedly, religious democracy is an important feature of the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which, all officials and functionaries involved in administering the country are elected, directly or indirectly, by vote of all walks of life in the country, the minister said, adding, the Islamic Republic of Iran has held 40 rounds of national elections in the country since its establishment, 11 of which have been held in the last 8 years and in complete accuracy and security.

What distinguishes the 13th presidential election from the previous ones is the imposition of the most severe, oppressive and illegal sanctions against the country and consequently, creating economic and livelihood problems for people, continuation of coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent problems, unprecedented media propaganda waged against the country followed by media hypes of dissidents as well as simultaneous holding of four elections including 13th edition of Presidential Election, sixth term of Islamic councils, Midterm Parliamentary election and also Assembly of Experts are completely distinguished according to the stipulated rules and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After the report, the presidential decree issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was read.

The following is the full text of the decree endorsing the Presidency of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, issued on August 3, 2021 by Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as published by the Leader's website:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, and peace and greetings be upon Muhammad, and upon his pure Household, particularly the remnant of Allah on earth.

I thank God, the Omniscient and Omnipotent, Who has helped Iran once more with His grace and benevolence, to be honored in its political, social test of the presidential elections. Our esteemed nation displayed the authority of its vote over the affairs of the country with its significant, honorable presence in complex, difficult circumstances. By electing a popular, distinguished personage from among the descendants of the Prophet and a scholar who is adorned with great piety and wisdom and who has a brilliant managerial performance sheet, the people of Iran have shown their firm determination to tread the enlightened path of the Revolution, which is the path of justice, progress, freedom and dignity.

Today, our dear country is thirsty for valuable service and is ready to make a leap in all areas. The country needs competent, jihadi, intelligent, courageous management that can organize the manifest and hidden capabilities of the nation - in particular those of the youth, which are much greater in scope than the problems. A management is needed that can bring these capabilities into the field for constructive work and endeavor, eliminate the obstacles in the way of production, seriously pursue policies for strengthening the national currency and which can empower the middle and lower classes of society that are shouldering the burden of economic problems. Such a manager can smooth the path for the worldly and spiritual ascendence of the Iranian nation and accelerate the movement of the country toward the status that it deserves.

While thanking our dear people and in accordance with their choice, I endorse the victory of the knowledgeable, untiring, experienced, popular scholar, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Ibrahim Raisi, and I appoint him as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I ask God, the Exalted, to bestow success and honor on him and his colleagues. I wish to remind everyone that the opinion of the nation and my endorsement will be with him as long as the President continues to travel the straight path of Islam and the Revolution. With God’s grace, this is the way it will be, God willing.

Greetings upon God’s righteous servants

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

August 3, 2021,

After reading the decree, Ayatollah Khamenei gave the endorsement to the President-elect.

Raeisi will be sworn in as the next Iranian President on Thursday in a ceremony at Iranian Parliament.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

