  1. Iran
Aug 3, 2021, 2:36 PM

Iran reports 378 deaths, 39,019 new cases in a day

Iran reports 378 deaths, 39,019 new cases in a day

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 39,019 COVID-19 infections and 378 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Tuesday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,979,727 with the death toll standing at 91,785.

Over the last 24 hours, 39,019 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,834 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

5,793 patients are in critical condition while 3,424,650 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 26 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

ZZ/5271901

News Code 176888
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176888/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News