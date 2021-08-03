Iran reports 378 deaths, 39,019 new cases in a day

According to the statement released on Tuesday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,979,727 with the death toll standing at 91,785.

Over the last 24 hours, 39,019 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,834 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

5,793 patients are in critical condition while 3,424,650 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 26 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

