Iran, Sri Lanka FMs hold talks in Muscat

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Vijitha Herath in Omani capital of Muscat Sunday on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Rim Summit.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Referring to the good level of relations and cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka in various fields, Araghchi emphasized that the two countries enjoy high potentials and capabilities to expand their ties in all levels.

He also stressed the need for activating and strengthening the cooperation between chambers of commerce and private sectors of the two countries.

Foreign minister of Sri Lanka, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the good level of interaction between the two countries, adding that the bilateral ties between Tehran and Colombo is at high level.

Vijitha Herath also welcomed an invitation extended by his Iranian counterpart for travelling to Tehran and consulting with the high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss bilateral relations and the regional developments.

