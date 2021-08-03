Rouhani leaves Presidential office for Raeisi

After the ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi's presidential decree by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ex-President Rouhani handed over the Presidential office to Raeisi.
TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Ex-President Hassan Rouhani gave Presidential office to his successor Ebrahim Raeisi on Tue.
