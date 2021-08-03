  1. Politics
Rouhani leaves Presidential office for Raeisi

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Ex-President Hassan Rouhani gave Presidential office to his successor Ebrahim Raeisi on Tue.

After the ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi's presidential decree by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ex-President Rouhani handed over the Presidential office to Raeisi.

