  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 17, 2025, 8:29 AM

Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Lebanon

Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Despite a declared ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, Israeli fighter jets launched airstrikes on multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes targeted areas in Baalbek, southern Lebanon, on Monday morning.

Additionally, strikes targeted the Wadi al-Zein district in the Bodai highlands.

Israeli forces also carried out multiple explosions in the town of Meiss El Jabal.

Moreover, Israeli troops prevented Lebanese army forces and Red Cross personnel from entering the town of Houla to evacuate and rescue civilians trapped in the area.

So far, the Israeli military has demolished numerous homes belonging to Lebanese citizens in the south of the country.

MP/

News ID 228444

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News