According to the latest statistics of the Central Bank, the amount of Iran's foreign debt at the end of Spring stood at $8.744 billion, of which $6.733 billion are medium and long-term debts and $2.11 billion are short-term debts.

The volume of Iran's foreign debt at the end of last winter was equivalent to $9.42 billion.

The latest CBI data indicates accordingly, a decrease in the volume of Iran's foreign debt in the past Spring.

