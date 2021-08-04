Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 4

Asia:

Ebrahim Raeisi endorsed as new Iranian President.

Ebtekar:

Presidency of Ebrahim Raeisi kicks off

Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo

Etemad:

Leader stresses relentless fight against corruption

Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo

Tehran warns against 'suspicious' reports of security incidents in Oman Sea

Ettela’at:

Afghanistan Govt. sets conditions for sharing power with Taliban

Leader calls on Raeisi govt. to fight against corruption

Iran:

High Representative of European Union to attend Raeisi's inauguration

Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo

Javan:

New Iranian President says would pursue lifting sanctions

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader calls on Raeisi govt. to be honest with nation

New Iranian President says would pursue lifting sanctions

Shargh:

Zarif says Iran-Oman relations would continue by Raeisi govt.

Leader calls on Raeisi govt. to be honest with nation

Kayhan:

Leader calls on Raeisi to form people's government

Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo

RHM/