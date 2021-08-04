Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 4

Asia:
Ebrahim Raeisi endorsed as new Iranian President.
Ebtekar:
Presidency of Ebrahim Raeisi kicks off
Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo
Etemad:
Leader stresses relentless fight against corruption
Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo
Tehran warns against 'suspicious' reports of security incidents in Oman Sea
Ettela’at:
Afghanistan Govt. sets conditions for sharing power with Taliban
Leader calls on Raeisi govt. to fight against corruption
Iran:
High Representative of European Union to attend Raeisi's inauguration
Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo
Javan:
New Iranian President says would pursue lifting sanctions
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader calls on Raeisi govt. to be honest with nation
New Iranian President says would pursue lifting sanctions
Shargh:
Zarif says Iran-Oman relations would continue by Raeisi govt.
Leader calls on Raeisi govt. to be honest with nation
Kayhan:
Leader calls on Raeisi to form people's government
Saravi wins bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo
RHM/
Your Comment