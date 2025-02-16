Iran rejects G7 accusations as “unfounded, irresponsible”

Esmaeil Baghaei considered it ridiculous to accuse Iran of destabilizing behavior in the region.

Referring to the actions of the G7 member states, especially the United States, Canada, and three European countries, in providing weapons, financial, and political support to the genocidal Israeli regime and their other military and political interventions in the region, the spokesperson stated that return of stability and security to the West Asian region requires an end to these countries' interventionist policies in regional affairs.

Emphasizing the legitimate right and legal responsibility of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to defend the people, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty of Iran against any threat or aggression, Baghaei considered the development of Iran's military-defense capabilities in accordance with international law and standards as a necessity for this matter.

The defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to ensuring the country's national security, are in line with the establishment of peace and security of the West Asian region, he added.

MNA