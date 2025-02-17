US, Russia to meet in Saudi Arabia over Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met with US Vice President JD Vance in Germany on Friday, said Ukraine was not invited to the talks in Saudi Arabia and Kyiv would not engage with Russia before consulting with strategic partners.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Saudi Arabia, US Representative Michael McCaul told Reuters. It was not immediately clear who they would meet from Russia.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, McCaul said the aim of the talks was to arrange a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Zelenskiy "to finally bring peace and end this conflict."

A source with knowledge of the plans confirmed the talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

Trump, who took office on January 20, has repeatedly vowed to swiftly end the Ukraine war. He made separate phone calls to Putin and Zelenskiy on Wednesday, leaving Washington's European allies alarmed that they would be cut out of any peace process.

Those fears were largely confirmed on Saturday when Trump's Ukraine envoy said Europe won't have a seat at the table, after Washington sent a questionnaire to European capitals to ask what they could contribute to security guarantees for Kyiv.

MP