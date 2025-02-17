UK ready to guarantee Ukraine's security by deploying troops

"The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes further support for Ukraine’s military, where the UK has already committed 3 billion a year until at least 2030. But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary," Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote in an article for The Daily Telegraph.

"I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way. But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," Starmer pointed out.

According to him, the issue of Ukraine's future is "existential for Europe as a whole." In this regard, European countries need to increase spending on their own defense, Starmer added. "We have got to show we are truly serious about our own defence and bearing our own burden. We have talked about it for too long - and [US] President [Donald] Trump is right to demand that we get on with it. As European nations, we must increase our defence spending and take on a greater role in NATO," the prime minister emphasized.

