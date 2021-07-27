  1. Iran
Jul 27, 2021, 3:25 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 34,951 news cases, 357 deaths

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 34,951 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 357 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,708 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 3,785,197.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 357 people since Monday, bringing the death toll to 89,479.

So far, 3,291,979 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 5,0100 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 25,667,604 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

