Mossad openly interfering in Iran's recent developments

Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, on the sidelines of the annual meeting with Turkish and international journalists held in Istanbul, spoke in an exclusive interview with a Mehr News Agency coorrespondent about recent developments in Iran and the interference of Western countries and the Zionist regime in Iran's internal affairs.

"Mossad is openly interfering in Iran's recent developments, and they themselves do not deny this at all. We witnessed Israel's efforts to change the nature of the protests in Iran. But despite all this, we hope the Iranian government will soon resolve its internal challenges and not allow external elements to interfere in its internal affairs."

Referring to Iran and Turkey's cooperation in combating terrorism, Fidan said, "In the fight against the threat of terrorism, we have always been in complete solidarity with Iran, and this solidarity will continue."

Regarding Ankara's position against US threats towards Iran and Turkey's policy considering its support for Iran during the 12-day war, the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized, "From our perspective, the best path to resolve tensions is certainly negotiation and the diplomatic path. We also tell the US that the definitive solution is not war and military attack, but negotiation. Our effort is also towards creating a dialogue path between the parties."

MNA/6722544