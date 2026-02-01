Iran embassy condemns latest terrorist attacks in Pakistan

In a statement on Sunday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan denounced the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan that resulted in the martyrdom of a number of innocent civilians, Pakistani security personnel, and soldiers.

On behalf of Iranian government and people, “We express our most sincere and deepest condolences to the respected government and people of Pakistan, especially the bereaved families,” the statement added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran unequivocally condemns all forms of terrorism, which remains a serious threat and concern to the international community, the embassy said, adding that such heinous acts, often supported by extraterritorial actors, must be countered through the collective regional and international cooperation.

Over the past few days, coordinated attacks by Baloch insurgents have been carried out in 12 cities in Balochistan, Pakistan, as part of an operation called "Black Storm".

At least 92 militants were killed on Saturday battling Pakistan's security forces in multiple cities across the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's military said.

The military said in a statement that 15 security personnel were also killed during clearance operations, while militants targeted civilians in several areas, killing at least 18 people, including women and children.

