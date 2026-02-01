Interior min. voices its support for IRGC against EU move

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry emphasized that IRGC will not play in anyone’s political game and will continue to safeguard the national security with a firmer determination than before.

The recent move by the European Union Council of Foreign Ministers to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the list of so-called terrorist groups is a clear example of political misunderstanding.

According to the Constitution, IRGC is an official, inseparable and integral part of the defense and sovereignty structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ministry stated.

The IRGC is also a barrier against organized terrorism, armed drug trafficking, and influx of illegal immigration to Europe, the ministry said, adding, “Weakening this powerful institution under the false excuses directly targets the security of regional and trans-regional borders, and disrupting border-security cooperation will inflict heavy costs for the international peace.”

It is obvious that relevant institutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran reserve the right to retaliate against military forces affiliated with EU member states, and the European side will be responsible for any instability.

As a symbol of national authority, IRGC will not play in anyone’s political game and will continue to protect the national security with a firmer determination than before, the ministry added.

