  1. Iran
Aug 30, 2021, 2:49 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 33,780 news cases, 669 deaths

Iran COVID-19 update: 33,780 news cases, 669 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 33,780 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 669 people have lost their lives since Sunday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,918 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,960,744.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 669 people since Sunday, bringing the death toll to 107,151.

So far, 4,175,405 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,886 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

RHM/

News Code 178012
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178012/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News