Iran COVID-19 update: 27,621 news cases, 561 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,061 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,083,133

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 669 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 109,549.

So far,4, 302,011 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,795 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

RHM/