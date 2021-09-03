  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 27,621 news cases, 561 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,621 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 561 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,061 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,083,133

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 669 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 109,549.

So far,4, 302,011 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,795 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

