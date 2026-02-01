Outgoing Thai ambassador meets with FM Araghchi in Tehran

In the Sunday meeting, the Thai envoy bid farewell to Araghchi at the end of his mission in the Iranian capital.
Iran's top diplomat wished the envoy success.
MNA
TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Outgoing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Pichit Boonsud has held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday.
In the Sunday meeting, the Thai envoy bid farewell to Araghchi at the end of his mission in the Iranian capital.
Iran's top diplomat wished the envoy success.
MNA
Your Comment