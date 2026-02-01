Iran FM strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza

Baghaei denounced the Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on areas in the Gaza Strip, including a police center, tents sheltering displaced Palestinians, and residential neighborhoods, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 30 people, among them six children.

Referring to the continuation of the killing of the people of Gaza despite the announcement of a ceasefire in October 2025, and the martyrdom of 524 Palestinians over the past 110 days, the spokesperson stated the persistence of Israeli crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, along with the ongoing food and medicine blockade of the enclave, clearly demonstrates the continuation of an 80-year policy of colonial genocide in Palestine. He added that these actions are being carried out with the support and complicity of the United States and some European parties, including Germany and the UK.

Baghaei also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and to the Palestinian people, and highlighted the shared responsibility of the international community—particularly the United Nations, the UN secretary-general personally, and the guarantor parties to the ceasefire—to hold the occupying Zionist regime accountable for its crimes and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

He called for urgent action to stop genocide, prosecute and punish those responsible, ensure the complete withdrawal of occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, allow the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, fully reopen the Rafah border crossing, and immediately begin the process of rebuilding Gaza.

MA/6736900