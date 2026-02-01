Iraqi Shia bloc delegation goes to Erbil to talk with Barzani

According to Rudaw, an official in the Badr Organization said that a high-ranking delegation from the Coordination Framework to determine the issue of the Iraqi presidential candidate will go to Erbil and meet with Massoud Barzani, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Abu Mithaq al-Masari, a member of the Badr Organization's political bureau, said that a delegation from the Coordination Framework, including Hadi al-Amiri, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, and Mohsen al-Mandlawi, is scheduled to go to Erbil and meet with Massoud Barzani.

Al-Masari said the purpose of the trip was to push for an agreement among the Kurds on a joint candidate for the presidency.

The Iraqi parliament suspended its session to elect a president for the second time on Sunday.

For the first time, parliament postponed a Tuesday session to vote on the country’s next president, after the Kurdistan Region’s ruling parties requested more time to reach an understanding.

