Europe targeted powerful counterterrorism force: expert

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Mohsen Pakaein pointed to the EU's move taken against Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), emphasizing that the European behavior indicates the European Union’s support for terrorism, because that the Europeans have targeted the most powerful counterterrorism force in the region.

"In continuation of its anti-Iranian approach, and in an unprincipled move that goes against international standards, the European Union has placed the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations for supporting ISIL terrorist groups," he explained.

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Europe never sought friendship with Iran and acted against the Iranian nation by supporting the US anti-Iranian policies, including imposing cruel sanctions and supporting Iranian terrorist groups such as MKO.

"Recently, members of the European Union (EU) have backed and supported the internal unrest in Iran, which was led and carried out by armed terrorists and caused great human and financial losses to the country, and have encouraged them to continue terrorist acts," he said, adding that the European Union’s biased performance towards the Zionist regime and its indifference to the genocide of the defenseless people of Gaza and other parts of Palestine have damaged the credibility of this European institution in public opinion, especially in Europe, and have shown the true face of its members to the world.

The anti-Iranian actions of the European Union, including the recent resolution against the IRGC, are based on fake information and lies from anti-Iranian groups and Israeli intelligence agencies and lack international credibility, Pakaein underlined.

The EU move is completely contrary to the international standards, because the army and official military force of a country, which is responsible for national security and counterterrorism, are never targeted with such accusations, he continued.

As a matter of fact, Europe’s behavior indicates its undisputed support for terrorism, as it is targeting the most powerful counterterrorism force in the region, the international expert opined.

He went on to say that Iran will definitely retaliate.

"In this regard, the Iranian Parliament (also called Majlis) can, by passing a legislation, consider European military institutions as terrorist organizations and oblige the country's military forces to deal with European military complexes in the same way as the country deals with ISIL and Al-Qaeda," he asserted.

"In this case, Europe's interests in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman will be jeopardized, and ultimately the Europeans themselves will suffer to a great extent.

"The noble people of Iran are fully familiar with the West's propaganda tricks in support of terrorism, and with their unity and integrity, along with their support for the IRGC, they will hold the actions of European Union members accountable," he further said.

