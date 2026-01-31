  1. Economy
Jan 31, 2026, 6:33 PM

Iran foreign trade hits over $94 billion in 10 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) says the country’s total foreign trade in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21) reached $94.123 billion.

The administration put the country’s total foreign trade between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026 at $94.123 billion, showing a 11.36 percent decrease in value and 2 percent increase in weight compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, 130.36 million tons of various types of goods, valued at $45.15 billion, were exported to various countries, registering a 1.44 percent increase in weight and 6.3 percent decrease in value, compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, 33.177 million tons of goods, valued at $49.107 billion, have been imported into the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, showing a 4.6 percent increase in weight and 15.6 percent decrease in value, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

