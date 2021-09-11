  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 16,654 news cases, 444 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 16,654 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 444 people have lost their lives since Friday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,704 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,275,567.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 444 people since Friday bringing the death toll to 113,834.

So far, 4,538,419 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,437 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

