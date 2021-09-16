  1. Iran
Sep 16, 2021, 5:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 18,021 news cases, 453 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 18,021 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 453 people have lost their lives since Wednesday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,859 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,378,408.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 487 people since Wednesday bringing the death toll to 114,311.

So far, 4,682,704 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,981 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

