Iran COVID-19 update: 20,219 news cases, 487 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,747 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,295,786.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 487 people since Saturday bringing the death toll to 114,311.

So far, 4,568,236 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,278 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

