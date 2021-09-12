  1. Iran
Sep 12, 2021, 2:51 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 20,219 news cases, 487 deaths

Iran COVID-19 update: 20,219 news cases, 487 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 20,219 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 487 people have lost their lives since Saturday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,747 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,295,786.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 487 people since Saturday bringing the death toll to 114,311.

So far, 4,568,236 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,278 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

RHM/

News Code 178556
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178556/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News