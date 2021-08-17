Iran COVID-19 update: 50,228 news cases, 625 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,163 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,517,243.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 625 people since Monday, bringing the death toll to 99,108.

So far, 3,786,488 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,424 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,380,677 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

RHM/