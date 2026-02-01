Iran beat Afghanistan in 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

The defending champions Iran which had won its first two matches in the group stage of the Asian Cup hosted by Indonesia, against Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, beat Afghanistan 5-2.

Iran led 1–0 at halftime and secured the win in a match that determined the group winner, after both teams had already booked their places in the knockout stage with six points each, according to Amu TV English website.

Afghanistan, too, had earlier qualified for the quarter-finals with victories over Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in the group.

The defending champions - who finished with nine points - will face Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals while Afghanistan will play Japan.

