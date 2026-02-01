  1. Sports
Feb 1, 2026, 6:00 PM

Iran beat Afghanistan in 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Iran beat Afghanistan in 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's futsal team defeated on Sunday the national team of Afghanistan in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The defending champions Iran which had won its first two matches in the group stage of the Asian Cup hosted by Indonesia, against Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, beat Afghanistan 5-2.

Iran led 1–0 at halftime and secured the win in a match that determined the group winner, after both teams had already booked their places in the knockout stage with six points each, according to Amu TV English website.

Afghanistan, too, had earlier qualified for the quarter-finals with victories over Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in the group.

The defending champions - who finished with nine points - will face Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals while Afghanistan will play Japan.

MNA

News ID 241312

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News