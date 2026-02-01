  1. World
In defiance of Trump, Coordination Framework supports Maliki

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Iraqi Shia Coordination Framework has reiterated its support for reinstating Nouri Al-Maliki as prime minister, despite US President Donald Trump threatening to end US support to the country.

The alliance said on Saturday that it “reiterates its support for its nominee, Nouri Kamel Al-Maliki, for the premiership.”

In a statement, the Coordination Framework affirmed that selecting a PM is an internal constitutional matter and should take place without foreign interference, Lebanese Al-Manar reported.

“Choosing the prime minister is an exclusively Iraqi constitutional matter … free from foreign dictates.”

Earlier this week, Trump threatened Iraq that if Al-Maliki were chosen as Iraq’s next prime minister, then Washington would withdraw support, the latest in a growing list of interventions in the politics of other nations made by Trump or members of his administration.

Al-Maliki rejected Trump’s threat on Wednesday in a post on X, condemning the “blatant American interference in Iraq’s internal affairs” and insisting that he would not withdraw his candidacy for the top job.

