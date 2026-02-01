In defiance of Trump, Coordination Framework supports Maliki

The alliance said on Saturday that it “reiterates its support for its nominee, Nouri Kamel Al-Maliki, for the premiership.”

In a statement, the Coordination Framework affirmed that selecting a PM is an internal constitutional matter and should take place without foreign interference, Lebanese Al-Manar reported.

“Choosing the prime minister is an exclusively Iraqi constitutional matter … free from foreign dictates.”

Earlier this week, Trump threatened Iraq that if Al-Maliki were chosen as Iraq’s next prime minister, then Washington would withdraw support, the latest in a growing list of interventions in the politics of other nations made by Trump or members of his administration.

Al-Maliki rejected Trump’s threat on Wednesday in a post on X, condemning the “blatant American interference in Iraq’s internal affairs” and insisting that he would not withdraw his candidacy for the top job.

MNA